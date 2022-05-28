There’s a lot of beautiful art being made at the little, nondescript building everyone knows as “the old library.” Of course, it’s now the El Campo Art Association and you can admire and possibly win some of the art next weekend.
The 62nd Annual Art Show and raffle, happening June 4-5 at the El Campo Civic Center, will accept entries on Friday, June 3, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Doors will not be open to participants or the public until 2 p.m. on Saturday.
The association will showcase local art in divisions that include paintings, photography and crafts. Paintings can be oils, acrylic, pen and ink, pencil, charcoal, pastels, watercolor and mixed media.
Mae Borak, the Association president said she is very proud of the work of her students and she looks forward to seeing the other entries in the show.
There are some rules for entering art into the show, and some fees for non-members of the EC Art Association.
Adult entrants who are members have an entry limit of no more than 15 pieces of their work. There is no charge for members, but non-members are charged $3 for each entry, and they have a 10 piece limit.
Young students who are active members of the association have a 10 piece entry limit and there is no charge for their work to be shown.
High school and junior high students, non-members, have a 6 entry limit for $1 for each piece. Children between preschool and and 5th grade also have a 6 piece entry limit, but the price is only $.50 each for them.
Entries into the show will be judged by fine artist Chuck Rawle, photographer Robert “Bobby” Green, and artist, teacher Janet Marek.
Rawle, an artist known for still life, figure and landscape painting, has painted scenes from most of the western states, including Hawaii, the Candadian Rockies and Mexico, will be judging paintings.
Green, a primarily self-taught photographer, says his artistic journey began with his mother designating herself as the family photographer, inspiring and leading him to his own photographic studio. He will, obviously, be judging the photography entries.
Veteran El Campo teacher Janet Marek will be the judge of craft entries which can include glass, macrame, needlework, quilting and more. Marek worked as a language arts teacher at EC Junior High and SPS, and as a County Home Demonstration Agent.
Raffle prizes for the show include paintings, fine-art prints and gift cards. Entries into the raffle cost $1 each or 6 for $5.
The drawing will be held on June 5 and ticket buyers have the opportunity to win art prints by Texas artists, Dalhart and Michael Windberg.
Dalhart Windberg, originally from Goliad County, is an American painter known for his use of light and color, and a technique developed by him for creating smooth-surfaced oil paintings. Windberg garnered recognition in the 60s and was titled “Artist of Texas” by the state legislature in 1979.
Michael Windberg, Dalhart’s son, holds classes and workshops throughout the year at the Art Center. Some prints of his work will also be included in the raffle prizes.
Besides raffle prizes, the artists will also be awarded for their work. Rosettes will be given for Best of Show, 2nd Best, 3rd Best and Honorable Mention in each division. Ribbons will be given for 1st, 2nd, 3rd place and Honorable Mention. All entries will be hung on display according to the media used and judged accordingly.
There are some rules that must be followed in order to submit entries for the art show. There are rules regarding the labeling and identifying of entries, the types of acceptable hangers, photography sizes and more. These rules can be picked up at The Art Center, 201 W. Monseratte.
For more information call 979-541-0911 or email elcampoartassociation@gmail.com.
