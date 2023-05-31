Are you ready to celebrate summer?!? The El Campo Branch Library has a spectacular schedule of events for all ages to enjoy and it is all at no cost to the participants. Free Fun!

All of the summer reading programs will begin on June 1. Sign-up will kick off with a fun, free event with stations for balloon art, face-painting, photo fun and more. This Come-and-Go event will be from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 1.

