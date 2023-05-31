Are you ready to celebrate summer?!? The El Campo Branch Library has a spectacular schedule of events for all ages to enjoy and it is all at no cost to the participants. Free Fun!
All of the summer reading programs will begin on June 1. Sign-up will kick off with a fun, free event with stations for balloon art, face-painting, photo fun and more. This Come-and-Go event will be from 9:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, June 1.
Never fear – if you cannot attend the kick-off you can still sign up any day until the middle of July.
Family Craft Night is a new event that will be held at the El Campo Branch Library on Mondays, June 5 and 19 and July 10 and 24, from 6:30 – 7:30 p.m. Patrons ages 10-99 are welcome to attend and participate. Seating is limited to the first 25 who sign up but a reserve list will be taken in case someone cancels.
The Matagorda/Wharton County Community Coalition is hosting these craft nights with supplemental funds provided by an HHSC special grant.
Monday, June 5, the craft will be Rock Art and June 19 will be a 4th of July Wooden Clothespin Wreath. A Paint Party will be held on July 10 and on June 24 patrons will decorate flower pots and fill them with soil and plants.
Be sure to call the library and sign up all the members of your family’s eligible members that would like to participate in Family Craft Night. The Library phone numbers are 979-543-2362 or 979-543-6034.
Family Programs are held on Tuesday mornings and there is a great lineup of entertainment scheduled to be at the Library. Most of the shows will offer 2 opportunities to watch the entertainers, at 10 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
June 6 there will be 2 shows put on by the Magician John O’Bryant. He will present a reading magic show entitled “World of Magic!”
The Boling Bunny Farm will once again bring their adorable bunnies to the library on June 13. Patrick, from the Bunny Farm, will talk about the many different kinds of rabbits and how to care for them. After the program, children will be given the opportunity to pet the rabbits.
On June 20, patrons will get double the fun. Two programs will be scheduled for the 10 and 11:30 a.m. performances. The Litefooters from Wharton will give a brief excerpt from their summer play, “Matilda” and Mike Price from Lake Texana will present “Radical Reptiles”. He will bring a baby alligator, snakes and other critters from their Nature Center.
At the end of June, Tuesday the 27, Marine Biologist Leslie Hartman from the Texas Parks and Wildlife will talk about how pollution affects our local area and the animals that live in it. Her program is “Be Kind to Your Environment”.
July 4 the Library will be closed in celebration of Independence Day. There will be no programs on July 4.
July 11 will be another opportunity for bonus fun! Orion, the mascot for the Sugar Land Space Cowboys, will be in the library for a meet and greet and photo opportunities. In addition, Texas Snakes and More will bring non-venomous snakes for the children to view and touch.
There will only be one show at 10 a.m. on July 18. A Real Mad Hatter Puppet Show will present “Be Kind Superhero”. This program will encourage children to be a superhero by being kind to their friends.
The final Tuesday program is sure to be a big hit. On July 25, Domino’s will host a Pizza Party in the library. Children will have the opportunity to learn to throw pizza dough and enjoy great pizza. This exciting event will be at 10:00 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.
Tuesday afternoon’s programs will be for Young Adults ages 10-18. At 3 p.m. each Tuesday Kashara Bell, a Family and Community Health Extension Agent, will be showing young adults how to prepare delicious, nutritious snacks. There will also be craft projects after most of the presentations.
The Tuesday programs scheduled for the young adults in June are Berry Purple Smoothies, French Toast (Breakfast in Bed for Dad) and an apron craft, Vegetable Stir-Fry, and Fresh Salsa.
There will be no program on July 4. On July 11 attendees will make lemonade milkshakes and fruit infused water. Hibachi at Home is the program scheduled for July 18 and the final Young Adult program will be Christmas in July, Reindeer Chow, with a fun Christmas craft afterwards.
Toddler Preschool Storytime will be held on Wednesdays at 10:15 a.m. Any little patron age 6 months to 5 years of age is welcome to attend this fun, interactive program designed to build motor skills and encourage socialization in this younger generation. A schedule with each week’s theme is available to pick up at the library.
Crafting isn’t just for grownups anymore. Children from pre-school through junior high are invited to attend Fun Fridays at the Library. Craft projects will be available from 9:30 a.m. until 11 a.m. or until the supplies run out. Bring your creative child and let them enjoy an opportunity to build beautiful projects.
Friday, June 30 there will be a special program presented by Wild Things Zoofari. Courtney will bring exotic animals for the children to enjoy. There will be 2 shows, one at 10 a.m. and the other at 11:15 a.m.
Mad Science will be doing a special presentation at 3 p.m. only on Friday, July 21. They will present “Fire and Ice” – exploring physical and chemical changes throughout the show.
For the closing program, the El Campo Branch Library will once again host “Big Time Bubbles” from 10 a.m. until noon on Thursday, July 27. We are going to have a foam party and children are invited to wear their swim suits or play clothes and have fun in the suds.
Parents are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and towels and watch the fun. All children must have a waiver (provided by the library) signed by their parent or legal guardian and returned to the library that morning or earlier to participate in this event.
Each summer reading program will end on Monday, July 31. All reading logs must be turned in before the library closes at 8 p.m. There will be drawings held for the additional prizes and winners will be notified. Adults and children who complete their reading programs have an opportunity to win additional prizes.
Be sure to pick up a schedule of all the great events happening at the library this summer. The El Campo Branch Library is located at 200 W. Church Street and the phone numbers are 979-543-2362 or 979-543-6034.
The Library is open Monday from 9:30 a.m. until 8 p.m., Tuesday through Friday, 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturdays 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. The Library is closed on Sundays.
