The El Campo Chamber of Commerce is now accepting nominations for Citizen of the Year and Achiever of the Year.
The Citizen of the Year is a lifetime achievement award. Nomination letters are now being accepted, and letters should include the lifetime achievements and contributions to the community.
If you have submitted a candidate in the past that was not selected, please resubmit or call the Chamber to update candidate information for reconsideration. For any questions regarding Citizen of the Year, or more details, please call 979-543-2713.
The Achiever of the Year must be an individual or organization that had an outstanding achievement and an impact in the El Campo community in 2022. Nomination letters should include community involvement and recent outstanding achievements.
Deadline for all nominations is Tuesday, Feb. 28.
Nomination letters can be delivered to the Chamber Office at 01 N. Mechanic or by mail to P.O. Box 1400 El Campo, TX 77437. There is also a drop box available. Nominations can also be emailed to ecc@elcampochamber.com. Awards will be announced at the Membership & Awards Gala Thursday, April 20th.
For questions related to awards please call (979) 543-2713.
