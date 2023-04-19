Saving Stray Pets

A trio of puppies depending on citizen support. SPOT is currently caring for about 50 dogs and 20 cats and the proceeds from the event will help support their care as well as provide for additional homeless pets.

 Contributed Photo

Animal lovers are invited out this weekend to support Wharton County Stray Pet Outreach Team (SPOT) at the Waggin’ Tails Crawfish Boil, 4-8 p.m. Saturday at the historic Pierce Ranch.

SPOT was founded when a group of concerned citizens, led by County Judge John Murrile, met in March 2008 to form an organization to do something about the stray pets in Wharton County. SPOT was incorporated in June 2008 and received its non-profit status in February 2009.

