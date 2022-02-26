WCYF Dairy Progress Show Results

The Wharton County Youth Fair hosted Dairy Merit and Open Dairy Progress Shows Sunday, Feb. 20 at the fairgrounds in Crescent. The event gives exhibitors an opportunity to practice showing their animals, get comfortable in front of the judge and work on their skills.
Exhibitors are only judged on their showmanship skills; the animals are not judged.
Dairy Merit Showmanship winners were: first place – Landon Peikert, El Campo Jr. FFA and second place – Kaden Kunz, Louse FFA.
Open Dairy Senior Showmanship winners were: first place – Sydney Blair, El Campo FFA and second place – Sarah Spitzmiller, El Campo FFA.
Open Dairy Intermediate Showmanship winners were: first place – Landon Peikert, El Campo Jr. FFA and second place – Levi Anderson, El Campo Jr. FFA.
Open Dairy Junior Showmanship winners were: first place - Avery Zuniga, El Campo Jr. FFA and second place – Abby Jean Cox, Louise Jr. FFA.
The Wharton County Youth Fair will run April 23-30. The Dairy shows will be held Thursday, April 28 starting at 10 a.m.
Visit www.whartoncountyyouthfair.org for a complete schedule.
