Texas Retired Teachers Association, Wharton County, met on March 2, 2022 in the Wharton County Historical Museum in Wharton. In the absence of President Stan Labay, Jim Murrile presided at the 10:30 a.m. meeting. Murrile led pledges to the U.S. and Texas flags. Members dressed in red, white and blue in honor of Texas Independence Day.
Murrile reported on these items: 1) Thank You article that was placed in three Wharton County newspapers referencing First Responders and Law Enforcement; 2) 13th check follow-up; 3) Windfall and WEP information — nothing new; 4) State convention at the Anatole Hotel in Dallas, April 11-13. Members agreed to donate an Amazon gift card to the Silent Auction.
Treasurer Donald Lorfing gave his report and Secretary Cindy Mullino presented her report.
Jeannette Macha of El Campo, Healthy Living chairman, shared “The 5-Minute Morning Routine to Move Better For Life.” Joy Roppolo of El Campo, Volunteer Hours, asked members to fill in volunteer hours when they attend each meeting. Cindy Mullino will receive a free meal at the next meeting. 53 members participated in this project in 2021.
JoAnn Cowan of East Bernard, Protective Services, named many items that one should not carry in their wallet for security reasons. She also talked about scammers that try to get victims emotionally agitated. When dealing with scammers, she stressed, “One must use logic, such as checking the company’s background.”
The slate of names for the election of President and 2nd Vice-President is being prepared.
Horticulturist Leon Macha, of El Campo, enlightened the audience with information about Winter pruning for Spring. He showed garden tools that are very effective and yet are reasonably priced.
Eight attendees were winners of door prizes that were procured by members in Wharton.
Members purchased silent auction items. Proceeds go in the Scholarship fund.
Allen Collins of El Campo closed the meeting with a prayer before the catered meal.
The next meeting of the retired teachers will be Wednesday, April 6, 10:30 a.m., in the fellowship hall of the First United Methodist Church in East Bernard.
