There’s still time to enjoy a fried fish and crawfish etouffee meal while helping support children’s activities. You just might win something too.
The annual Rotary Club of El Campo fundraiser is Thursday at the El Campo Civic Center, 2450 N. Mechanic.
“The event starts at 5:30 p.m., dress is casual, beer and margaritas are provided with the meal and plan to have a ton of fun!” Rotary Event Chair Carolyn Gibson said Monday.
The $15 meal tickets are available from any Rotarian, online or at the door.
Dine in or take out lines are available. With an online auction site, you can even bid on some items from home. Look on the Rotary Club of El Campo’s advertisement inside this edition for the QR code link to the silent auction. And, don’t forget the big drawing. The holder(s) of one lucky ticket will collect $20,000, one $2,000 and one $1,000.
“You can go online to our Auctria site and buy from the silent auction, purchase a meal or raffle ticket and even a sponsorship. If you don’t have access to the Internet the CDC Office at 707 Fahrenthold has meal and (drawing) tickets,” Gibson said. “Any donation, no matter how small is appreciated!”
There’s no need to be present for the silent auction which is separate from the live auction that will take place throughout the night.
Bait bucket winners have to be present to win, or at least someone with the appropriate ticket in hand. “(If wanting to leave before winners are announced), you should give your ticket to someone you know and write your name on the back of it,” Gibson said.
Rotarians hope to raise $200,000 in a single night through sponsorships, auctions, plate sales and drawings. Almost all of those funds will then be shared with local organizations including Scouting, Boys & Girls Club, Little League, Pilgrim’s Rest ASAP and Early Act/First Knight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.