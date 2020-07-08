The pageantry of the Wharton County Youth Fair has been delayed once again. Contestants’ hopes and dreams of competing in one of the four 2020 WCYF pageants, the Queen’s, Junior Miss, Princess or the Little Mr. and Miss contests set for Friday and Saturday, has been cancelled.
“With the steady increase in the numbers (COVID-19 positive tests) the past weeks, the WCYF executive board voted by email to cancel the pageants and the shows we had rescheduled,” Fair President Rodney Jedlicka said. “We decided it was in the best interest of everyone and the right thing to do. In the grand scheme of things, the health and safety of the youth and all individuals of Wharton County is the most important factor and that was the main consideration in making this decision.”
The decision came after Gov. Greg Abbott’s latest mandate last week to wear face coverings.
“When Governor Abbott made his public statement last week regarding face masks and crowd limits, we started to get phone calls expressing concerns about having the scheduled events,” Jedlicka said. “I have been in direct contact with Judge Phillip Spenrath throughout this whole ordeal. When this first started, he told me, ‘I have full faith in you and the WCYF board to make the right decisions.’ I still get daily updates on the numbers from him via text message.”
Jedlicka said a decision will be made at a later date regarding rescheduling of any of these events.
“At this time, I do not know if we will reschedule the pageants, dairy, junior breeding beef or the horse shows,” he said. “The board will reevaluate once again and make a decision at the next board meeting that is tentatively scheduled for July 21.”
Jedlicka said the fair office reached out to contestants to let them know of the decision, which was not an easy task.
“When we made the decision to cancel, we posted an announcement on the WCYF Facebook page and also emailed all the contestants for the pageants about the cancellation,” he said. “This post was shared by many youth organizations, individuals and the news spread quickly. I understand some people are upset and disappointed; we are too. Once again we are very sorry we were forced to make this difficult decision,” Jedlicka said. “Continued prayers for everyone’s health and safety.”
Plans are to go forward and prepare for the 2021 WCYF.
“The 2020 WCYF has not gone according to plan and will forever be one that we all would like to look past,” Jedlicka said. “The WCYF is a very important part of this county for our youth, we are going to try our best to continue to move forward through the remainder of 2020 and make plans to have fair in 2021. What the 2021 WCYF will look like is yet to be determined, but we are going to try our best to have one.”
The El Campo Leader-News and its advertisers wish to recognize the youngsters who were getting prepared for this weekend’s event.
Queen’s Pageant
On Friday evening, the Queen’s pageant was scheduled to take place. Seven young ladies were to compete. They include Lana Foyt of Wharton, daughter of Dana Foyt and a student at Wharton High School; Erica George of Louise, daughter of Dickie and Susan George and a student at Louise High School; Alyssa Jones of Louise, daughter of Jarret and Keri Jones and a student at Louise High School; Kendal Klatt of El Campo, daughter of Dwayne and Amanda Klatt and a student at El Campo High School; Harleigh Strack of El Campo, daughter of Cuatro and Stephanie Strack and a student at J4 Strack Academy; Hannah Sutton of El Campo, daughter of Donald and Fredia Sutton and a student at El Campo High School and Leslie Zahn of El Campo, daughter of David and Michele Zahn and a student at El Campo High School.
The other four pageants were to take place on Saturday. Contestants are listed as follows:
Junior Miss Pageant
Nine girls who were to compete in the Junior Miss contest include Sydney Blair of El Campo, daughter of Bubba and Sally Blair and a student at El Campo Middle School; London Cavness of East Bernard, daughter of Jarrod and Ryan Cavness and a student at East Bernard Junior High; Malorie Ellis of El Campo, daughter of Lindsay and Dustin Ellis and a student at St. Philip Catholic School; Zoey Johnson of Wharton, daughter of Gary and Cassidy Ashton and a student at Wharton Junior High; Jolie Konarik of El Campo, daughter of Jay and Amy Konarik and a student at El Campo Middle School; Myla Mahalitc of East Bernard, daughter of Tommy and Hollie Mahalitc and a student at East Bernard Junior High; Anagayl Shumbera of Wharton, daughter of Dee Ann Shumbera and a student of El Campo Middle School, Sarah Spitzmiller of Egypt, daughter of Robert and Kelly Spitzmiller and a student at St. Philip Catholic School and Kayla Strack of El Campo, daughter of Cuatro and Stephanie Strack and a student at J4 Strack Academy.
Princess Pageant
Contestants for Princess are Presley Bacak, daughter of Bart and Heather Bacak, Northside Elementary; Allie Bohuslar, daughter of Tim and Renee Bohuslar, Northside Elementary; Taylor Bohuslar, daughter of Tim and Renee Bohuslar, Northside Elementary; Faith Cerny, daughter of Brent and Sarah Cerny, St. Philip Catholic School; Reagan Domel, daughter of Jody and Brooke Domel, East Bernard Elementary; Taylor Givens, daughter of Heather Givens, St. Philip Catholic School; Kolbie Klatt, daughter of Dwayne and Amanda Klatt, Northside Elementary; Emily Parker, daughter of Phillip and Shannon Parker, Newgulf Elementary; Lyla Seymour, daughter of Brian and Gretchen Seymour, Northside Elementary and Abby Wallis, daughter of Kyle and Andrea Wallis, St. Philip Catholic School.
Little Mr. & Miss
Twenty girls and seven boys were to compete in the Little Mr. & Miss contest on Saturday. For Little Miss they include Claire Anderson of East Bernard, daughter of Andy and Rhonda Anderson, East Bernard Elementary; Carter Chandler of El Campo, daughter of Kyle and Corri Chandler, St. Philip Catholic School; Morgan Ellis of El Campo, daughter of Dustin and Lindsay Ellis, St. Philip Catholic School; Macy Ellis of El Campo, daughter of Dustin and Lindsay Ellis, St. Philip Catholic School; Harper Graham of El Campo, daughter of Chad and Angela Graham, Myatt Elementary; McKynlie Gundermann of Wharton, daughter of Garrett and Stacie Gundermann, Hutchins Elementary; Sadie Hensley of Wharton, daughter of Chad and Robin Hensley, Hutchins Elementary; Harper Hubenak of El Campo, daughter of Brad and Jennifer Hubenak, Hutchins Elementary; Callie Kitzmiller of Boling, daughter of Cody and Amanda Kitzmiller, Newgulf Elementary; Tinley Laitkep of East Bernard, daughter of James and Amanda Laitkep, East Bernard Elementary; Addelyn Leopold of El Campo, daughter of Greg and Amanda Leopold, St. Philip Catholic School; Brooklyn Leopold of Louise, daughter of Russell and Raelyn Leopold, St. Philip Catholic School; Elizabeth Leopold of El Campo, daughter of Greg and Amanda Leopold, St. Philip Catholic School; Amelia Lyford of El Campo, daughter of Steve and Stephanie Lyford, Hutchins Elementary; Mallory Mahalitc of Wharton, daughter of Louis and Cindy Mahalitc, Newgulr Elementary; Makala Merta of El Campo, daughter of Tim and Mindy Merta, Hutchins Elementary; Vanessa Riha of El Campo, daughter of Toby and Megan Riha, Hutchins Elementary; Calla Ann Smith of El Campo, daughter of Michael and Skye Smith, Presbyterian School; Kinley Sweat of Wharton, daughter of Cody and Kelly Sweat, Newgulf Elementary and Alleigh Wittig of Boling, daughter of Keith and Kim Wittig, Newgulf Elementary.
Seven contestants for Little Mr. include
Jackson Ashton of Wharton, son of Mr. and Mrs. Gary Ashton, Sivelles Elementary; Lucas Hollingsworth of Wharton, son of Andy and Lori Hollingsworth, Hutchins Elementary; Noah Hollingsworth of Wharton, son of Andy and Lori Hollingsworth, Hutchins Elementary; Camdon Holton of Boling, son of John and Kristin Holton, Newgulf Elementary; Blaith Munivez of East Bernard, son of Oscar and Amy Munivez, East Bernard Elementary; Hudson Riha of El Campo, son of Toby and Megan Riha, Hutchins Elementary and Slate West of Boling, son of Shain and Rebecca West, Newgulf Elementary.
