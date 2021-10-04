Riverside Hall in East Bernard will be the site of the annual Holy Cross Parish Bazaar on Sunday, Oct. 10.
The day begins with Mass at 7 a.m., 9 a.m. and again at 11 a.m.
Festivities include a barbecued beef, chicken and sausage lunch with serving starting at 11 a.m. Hamburgers will be available for purchase in the afternoon.
Pastries and other refreshments will be available, as well as goods found in the country store all day long.
An auction starts at noon and tickets for a chance to win other prizes will be available for purchase. Games for all ages will be offered throughout the day as well.
Live music will feature The Dukja Brothers from noon until 3 p.m., followed by The Red Ravens from 4 to 6 p.m.
