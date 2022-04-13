Spring is definitely in the works and not far behind it is summer. We all should take time to enjoy the refreshing cool of the mornings and savor the gentler heat of the days. Appreciate the beauty of spring, the flowers and trees budding, the new born baby animals all full of exuberant energy. Every day that we can appreciate the joy of our surroundings is a day of new beginnings and an opportunity to find joy in our daily lives. Life is not always simple or pleasant but there are moments to savor within each day.
April is Child Abuse Awareness Month and the library is promoting children’s safety and the prevention of abuse. With all the chaos and confusion in today’s society, it is imperative that we protect and take care of the children to provide a safe environment for them to grow up in and mature into good people.
The El Campo Branch Library is proud to extend an invitation to the whole community to participate in the social gathering – Coffee with Casa – Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children. This gathering will be an opportunity to learn more about CASA and how anyone can become involved.
This organization is designed to aid and support children in stressful family situations. Recruiter Aida Rodriguez will be sharing information about the CASA journey with attendees. Molli B’s Coffee Café will be providing coffee and pastries and the El Campo Police Department will be giving away fingerprint ID card kits for children at the event.
All this will take place on April 20, from 10 a.m. until noon. Join us at the library and bring your little ones to the event to visit with police officers in a non-threatening environment and share in some munchies with them. Stop in and learn a little more about ways to protect and promote our children’s security and peace of mind.
In addition to the CASA event, the library has a Scholastic Book Fair beginning on April 21. The book fair is everyone’s favorite – Buy One, Get One Free! It will be located near the front desk in the library and will be open during library business hours. Be sure to stop in and find some great treasures to take home and keep. Everything in the bookfair from hardbound books to posters, pens, bookmarks and other treasures is available to purchase with the buy one, get one free sale. The library benefits from the book fair by getting a percentage of the sales back in free children’s books. The Book Fair will close on Saturday, April 30.
Beginning April 18, the El Campo Library will be having a little spring fun with our birdhouse giveaway. Check out at least 2 books on birds, birdhouses, or any type of gardening or yard book and you will be able to put your name in a drawing for several DSG gift cards or your very own birdhouse or bird feeder. You may enter the drawing as often as you check out yard or garden books. The prizes will be given away the week of May 2, in time for Mother’s Day fun.
Early voting for City/School elections will begin on April 25 and run through May 3. Be sure to stop by the Mayor’s Room at the library and cast your ballot. It is both a duty and a privilege to vote in the elections.
In addition to all the above events happening at the El Campo Library, the following events happen each and every month to better serve our patrons needs.
Every Wednesday the Veteran’s Services Officer is in the library from 9:30 am until noon.
The second Wednesday of each month Lone Star Legal Aid is present in person from 10 a.m. until noon to offer legal advice.
The third Tuesday of each month the Family Law Clinic is available to virtually meet with lawyers for legal advice concerning family issues. This clinic is from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. and is conducted on-line through virtual appointments. Be sure to contact the library to set up appointments to consult with the lawyers.
On the third Thursday of the month from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m., the Texas Legal Services Center comes to the library in person to offer legal advice to aid with issues involving eviction or back rent/utilities.
The third Thursday of each month is also when the SHIP advisor comes to El Campo to answer questions about Medicare and health insurance for seniors. Alex Rischan is at the Library from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.
The fourth Thursday each month the Vietnam Veterans of America, VVA 1069, meet at the library from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. This is a support group for Vietnam vets.
The El Campo Branch Library has many different things going on throughout the month. There is much to discover and learn at the library. Our greatest joy is seeing our patrons and uniting them with new reads or old classics and helping them to fulfill their need for information or entertainment. Be sure to stop in and ask us about any of the many upcoming events or just share a few minutes looking for something good to read. See you soon!
