Members of Taiton SPJST Lodges No. 30 and El Campo-Hillje No. 40 youth club came home with winning awards from the State SPJST Youth Achievement Day held Saturday, July 31 at the Frank Mayborn Convention Center in Temple.
Masters of ceremonies were Melanie Zavadony, the Vestnik editor; 2017 State Queen April Dvorak, 2019 State King Luc Marcaurele, 2020 State Queen Holly Jones and 2020 State King Koby Stone. State Youth Achievement Day was under the Direction of State Youth Director Frank Horak.
State YAD which is held annually, includes competition among the first place winners from seven districts across the state.
Taiton and El Campo-Hillje lodge members, who are in the membership of District 6, spent a majority of the summer perfecting their talent performances, preparing crafts and designing and putting together the club’s scrapbook and poster entry.
Saturday began with registration from 8:45 - 10 a.m. in all categories including crafts, talent, Royalty, Beseda, scrapbook and poster.
Opening ceremonies included the welcome from Supreme Lodge President Brian Vanicek and the presentation of flags and national anthem being sung. The invocation was given by SPJST Vice President Delisle Doherty.
Group and individual talent competition followed. The awards ceremony and crowning the new State King and Queen concluded the day’s events.
Lauren Kresta was awarded the $1,000 District 6 Merit grant scholarship.
Several members from both local lodges craft competition. First place winners from the Taiton lodge are Ella Garrett, photography; Faith Korenek, sewing and needle work; Hudson Riha, needle work and Millie Garrett, science and education.
Second place winners from the Taiton lodge are Abigail Garrett, pictorial arts and Bethany Baker and Grant Bubela, science and education.
Third place winners from Taiton lodge are Abigail Garrett, hobby kit and handicraft and Grant Bubela, handicraft.
Individual talent from the El Campo - Hillje lodge went to the second place winner, Aiyana Gonzalez.
The Taiton lodge placed first in scrapbook with the theme “SPJST Diving Deep.” They also won third place in senior talent with their “Ragged Ol Flag” poem presented by members Bethany Baker, Grant Bubela, Grady Lange, Abigail, Millie and Ella Garrett, Faith Korenek, Vanessa and Hudson Riha.
