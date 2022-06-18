Sisters, both valedictorians and both high school graduates with identical GPAs have made the dean’s list at the University of Iowa.
Meg and Kate Callaghan of El Campo, daughters of Bob and Andea, made the list in their first year at UI. Bob is the superintendent of ECISD and Andrea is an English teacher at ECHS.
The family hails from Lubbock since 1977 and moved back to Iowa for a time to care for family before returning to Texas and setting down roots in El Campo.
Meg is majoring in business administration with a focus on healthcare management and will be serving as a peer mentor in the Tippie College of Business for the 2022-2023 school year. She also has a position as student advisor in career preparation at the U of I career center.
Kate enrolled at U of I in the spring semester after working for Prosperity Bank. She is majoring in finance on the pre-law track and, during her studies she trained for and completed her first Ironman 70.3.
An Ironman 70.3, also known as a Half Ironman, is one of the long-distance triathlon races organized by the World Triathlon Corporation. The 70.3 refers to the total distance in miles covered in the race, consisting of a 1.2-mile swim, a 56-mile bike ride and a 13.1-mile run. Each of the individual distances in the set of races is half the distance of that segment in an Ironman Triathlon.
The two sisters are in good company in their academic success - their brother, Jack Callaghan, just finished his junior year at Texas State University after transferring from Iowa State and also made the deans list at TSU.
