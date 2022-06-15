It’s the summer season and, in Texas, that means it is HOT. The Louise Beautification Committee managed to find a Yard of the Season that is lush with life and well taken care of in Michelle Roddy’s First Street home.
“I grew up in this house and moved back in with my parents in 2018. I’ve lived here since,” Roddy said, describing how she came back home to care for her parents that have since passed.
“Both of my parents were avid gardeners,” Roddy continued, “they planted azaleas and roses, mostly. They focused on the back yard.”
After her dad passed, Roddy wanted to give the front yard a face-lift and make it her own. She contacted Dee Golden, with DSG Nursery and told her she could do whatever she wanted with the front yard. Golden and her team came in and completely transformed the space, adding a flagstone walkway to the front door, extending flower beds and even adding a tall water fountain to the front porch.
“Dee used existing parts of the porch and made a flowing entrance to my home,” Roddy said. “I have no plans on adding or changing anything right now, I really like the way this looks.”
Roddy always liked working in the yard, mowing and watering, but it wasn’t until she moved in with her parents, Douglas and Linda Roddy that she really began to garden.
“My dad was a retired rice farmer and, although he probably thought I didn’t pay attention to what he did outside, I did.”
Roddy paid attention to the watering, fertilizing and “deadheading” of the blooms of her plants. Removing dead blossoms allows and encourages new growth in flowering plants. “Those are three things I do religiously in my garden,” Roddy said. “This year is the first year I have taken care of my front yard on my own.”
Carlos Gonzales and DSG helped her in the past, but this year she has more free time and it’s spent outside caring for her yard.
“The roses in my back yard are ones that my parents planted, those are probably my favorite,” she said. “The stone cross in my front flower bed means the most to me because it was a Mother’s Day gift to my mom,” she added. “I love planting periwinkles, especially in the summer because they’re heat tolerant,” Roddy said, and she also plants petunias frequently.
With the back yard landscaped by her parents and a new front yard design by professionals, it is hard for Roddy to pick her favorite part of the grounds. “One of my favorite areas is the porch,” she said, adding “Dee didn’t know that blue was my dad’s favorite color when she chose that color for the fountain.” She also likes the gardenias Golden planted, “They were one of my Nannie’s and mother’s favorite flowers.”
“I was so happy to hear that I was chosen for Yard of the Season,” Roddy added, “It’s truly an honor and I know my parents would have been so happy.”
