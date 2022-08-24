Putting On The Dog

We all know Texas is hot! August is known as the Dog Days of Summer for its incredibly hot days. and the El Campo Branch Library decided to have a little fun with it and embrace the phrase “Dog Days of Summer.” Stop by to see their cute display.

 L-N Contributed Photo

Life has quieted down a bit at the El Campo Branch Library. The children have all returned to the classrooms, either in school or at home, and the teachers are ready to get this school year in gear. Let the learning commence.

School isn’t the only place to learn necessary lessons. Life is a learning experience. Handling disappointments is a life lesson - like the All Stars teams being done or rain-outs on play dates to the beach. When a child gets an unexpected visit from cousins or the family takes a spontaneous trip to a park, these are also learning lessons. The way we choose to handle things that come our way teach us coping mechanisms. Children watching their parents handle stress and excitement teaches them without any homework or pop quizzes.

