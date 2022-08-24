Life has quieted down a bit at the El Campo Branch Library. The children have all returned to the classrooms, either in school or at home, and the teachers are ready to get this school year in gear. Let the learning commence.
School isn’t the only place to learn necessary lessons. Life is a learning experience. Handling disappointments is a life lesson - like the All Stars teams being done or rain-outs on play dates to the beach. When a child gets an unexpected visit from cousins or the family takes a spontaneous trip to a park, these are also learning lessons. The way we choose to handle things that come our way teach us coping mechanisms. Children watching their parents handle stress and excitement teaches them without any homework or pop quizzes.
Always be aware that your actions are being observed by someone else and it makes an impact on others – your children, your spouse, your friends and even the casual acquaintance on the street. You are important. We are all stewards of the children and the environment. Our behavior is a model – good or bad – and someone out there is going to learn from each of us.
Leon Macha will be teaching all of us a few important tips about yards, plants and trees again this fall. On Thursday, Sept. 8, Macha will be presenting Gardening with Gusto! The program is in the El Campo Branch Library’s Mayor’s Room and will begin at 10 a.m. Bring your plans and problems to the program and Leon has the advice to make them grow and glow.
Don’t forget the regular programs at the El Campo Branch Library every month. Legal help is available on the 2nd Wednesday of each month with Lone Star Legal Aid and the 3rd Tuesday with the Family Law Clinic. Be sure to contact the library for times and appointments to talk to these groups.
The Veterans Officer is in El Campo at the Library every Wednesday, from 9:30 a.m. until noon, to aid veterans with forms, questions and resources. The Vietnam Veterans have a support group that meets every 4th Tuesday of each month at the Library at 1 p.m.
With the end of the year approaching and open enrollment for Medicare soon to be here, be aware that there is help for questions concerning all the new laws and options available to consumers. Alex Rischan, with Houston-Galveston Area Council Agency on Aging comes to the Library every 3rd Thursday of each month. She is also planning several question and answer workshops in the fall. Be sure to watch for her announcements and schedule of programs.
When you are looking for a new direction, light relief or just escapism, don’t forget that your library is the source of great things! You can find helpful books or choose to leave the ordinary behind with fun, witty books that take your worries away and lead you down a light-hearted path to relaxation.
