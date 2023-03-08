It’s the month of the Leprechaun! Who doesn’t remember the Lucky Charms commercials on tv when we were growing up? Lucky the Leprechaun declaring the breakfast cereal was “magically delicious.”
To this day, if you give me a box of Lucky Charms, I will eat the cereal first to get it out of the way so I can enjoy the “dessert” of the marshmallows. I know, no nutritional value to speak of, but still fun. March 17, St. Patrick’s Day, is the day we all celebrate our green.
El Campo Branch Library has added some community flavor to its atmosphere recently. A wall mural has been added to the front desk area at the library. The mural depicts the heart of Wharton County, farming. There are cotton fields and corn fields along with a John Deere tractor, barn, silos and a church.
The mural was made possible by generous donations from library patrons in memory of Louis Buzek, husband of circulation librarian, Ruthie Buzek, who passed away April 12, 2022.
Murals of wildlife animals, monkeys and flamingos grace the children’s area in the library. A large mural depicting a peaceful setting in the country, with a cozy house and restful countryside offers a quiet respite in the reference area and now this beautiful harvest mural awaits patrons near the front desk.
These murals have been added to the library over the past 10 years, one at a time, adding to the colorful, welcoming aura of the library. The painter, Nicole Joiner, has local ties to the community. Her mother-in-law, Billie Joiner, was a teacher in the El Campo elementary grades and her father-in-law, Gerald Joiner, was with the post office for many years as well as a volunteer at the El Campo Library.
Lone Star Legal Aid will have representatives in the library today, March 8, in person, from 10 a.m. until noon. These representatives are eager to assist patrons with advice and counseling in an effort to resolve legal issues. There is no charge for these in-library consultations.
The El Campo Branch Library would like to give a shout-out to our library knitting group. These folks have been gathering every Friday for a year now. Beginning last February, a group of ladies offered to teach knitting to anyone interested in learning.
The group has had boys and girls as well men and women as part of their gathering and it has been fascinating to watch their talents and skills grow and develop! If you have an interest in learning what knitting involves, be sure to stop by the library one Friday (or more) at 10 a.m., where the group gathers to knit and create beautiful art.
Spring break will be here for local schools next week, March 13-17. The library will have a St. Patrick’s Day Craft for children to pick up. Children are welcome to put their crafts together at the library or take it home to create. These will be handed out on Thursday, March 16, from 9:30 a.m. until the crafts are gone.
Be sure to stop by the library and pick up some great books to pass the time during Spring Break. If you are lucky and happen to see the little library Gnome/Leprechaun be sure to take it to the front desk for a special coin. With the coin, lucky readers may choose something from a special prize basket.
Put a reminder in your phone, or a note on your calendar, to stop by the El Campo Library on Thursday, March 30. Be sure to bring your camera or phone to capture the cuteness. The Easter Bunny will be in the building from 4–5:30 p.m. for photo opportunities and a take home craft and goody bag will be given to children. Easter is just around the corner and this will be a great opportunity to take fun photos for wonderful memories. Remember, your littles grow up way too fast – they won’t be little for long.
As the trees begin to fill in with their spring growth and the flowers push their way up to reach for the sun and blossom with beautiful color and fragrances, appreciate the wonder of nature. While the winds may still carry a bit of a nippy chill to them, they will definitely be warming up this month. Spring is such an anticipated time of rebirth and renewal, let us lift our spirits to embrace its fresh beauty.
Smile, the Easter Bunny is on its way with baskets of goodies and fun things to brighten your day!
