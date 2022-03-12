Catechumens preparing to enter the Church at Easter through the initiation of Sacraments of Baptism, Confirmation, and the Eucharist participated in the Rite of Election on March 6, 2022.
The rite also recognized the candidates who seek to enter into full communion with the Church by their profession of faith.
Pastors, parish catechumenate leaders, godparents, sponsors, and family members were present to witness the next step in the final stage of preparation. The Rite of Election was celebrated at Our Lady of Victory Cathedral, Victoria, that afternoon with Most Reverend Brendan Cahill, presiding.
