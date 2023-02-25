U.S. Army veteran Dale Clay served his country for 27 years, served in Scouting for more than 40 and has now has been awarded one of the highest honors Boy Scouts of America bestows on their registered volunteers – the Silver Beaver Award.

Clay became active in the Boy Scouts of America (BSA) in 1971 at age 13 and earned the rank of Eagle Scout in 1976. Clay was the first black Scout in El Campo to make Eagle Scout, and that means a lot to him.

