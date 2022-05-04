Wharton County Junior College students were recently recognized for their classroom achievement at the 2022 Academic Recognition Ceremony, held at the Pioneer Student Center on the Wharton campus.
Instructors and administrators presented students with departmental awards for outstanding achievement in seven fields of study: Allied Health, Communication and Fine Arts, Life Sciences, Math and Physical Sciences, Social and Behavioral Sciences, Technology and Business, and Vocational Sciences.
Students receiving departmental awards included:
• Outstanding Student in Associate Degree Nursing – David Dick III of Needville
• Outstanding Student in LVN-ADN Associate Degree in Nursing – Megan McGill of Richmond
• Outstanding Student in Dental Hygiene – Hannah Merecka of Boling
• Outstanding Student in Health Information Technology – Mackenzie Dornak of Needville
• Outstanding Student in Human Services – Ashley Dawson of Richmond
• Outstanding Student in Licensed Vocational Nursing – Maria Jasso of Sealy
• Outstanding Student in Physical Therapist Assistant – Lanae Tucker of Palacios
• Outstanding Student in Radiologic Technology – Zakia Osmani of Sugar Land
• R.L. Cowser Jr. Award for Excellence in English – Aaron Saenz of Houston
• Outstanding Student in English – Jensenia Oviedo of Rosenberg
• Outstanding Student in Humanities – Nicholas Newton of Richmond
• Outstanding Student in Foreign Language – Adam Guehria of Sugar Land
• Outstanding Student in Speech – Camryn Jansky of El Campo
• Outstanding Student in Art – Omar Aguilar of El Campo
• Outstanding Student in Band – Elizabeth Jeffery of Garwood
• Outstanding Student in Music – Sara Gonzales of Wharton
• Outstanding Student in Choir – Jazmine Harris of Bay City
• Outstanding Student in Drama – Wil Harborth of Wharton
• Outstanding Student in Agriculture – Katherine Howard of Salisbury, Md.
• Outstanding Student in Biology – Michael Miller of Bay City
• Outstanding Student in Geology – Nidya Contreras of Wharton
• Outstanding Student in Kinesiology – Alfiya Prasala of Sugar Land
• Outstanding Student in Chemistry – Hayley Garcia of Wharton
• Outstanding Student in Mathematics – Syed Quadri of Sugar Land
• Outstanding Student in Engineering – Jose Murillo of Houston
• Outstanding Student in Physics – Rahila Syeda of Sugar Land
• Outstanding Student in Economics – Billy Halton of Houston
• Outstanding Student in History and Geography – Brooke Collins of Richmond
• Outstanding Student in Psychology – Teagin Ortiz of Richmond
• Outstanding Student in Accounting – Sakina Ali of Sugar Land
• Outstanding Student in Business Administration – Dora Garza of Rosenberg
• Outstanding Student in Business Office Technology – Priscilla Castillo of Boling
• Outstanding Student in Administrative Assistant – Ana Lopez of Needville
• Outstanding Student in Digital Media – Sakura Ybarra of Sugar Land
• Outstanding Student in Network Administration – Yoshimi Penaloza of Richmond
• Outstanding Student in Network Support Technician – Patrick Flarity of Richmond
• Outstanding Student in Simulation and Game Development – Randall Johnson of Rosenberg
• Outstanding Student in Early Childhood Development – Madison Spacek of Boling
• Outstanding Student in Electronics Engineering Technology – Candace Mann of Louise
• Outstanding Student in Engineering Design – Brandon Fryers of Sugar Land
• Outstanding Student in Paralegal Studies – Jose Mendoza of Sugar Land
• Outstanding Student in Automotive Technology – Shawn Voulgaris of Wharton
• Outstanding Student in Emergency Medical Technology – Justin Sickle of Richmond
• Outstanding Student in Process Technology – Sixto Lule of Markham
