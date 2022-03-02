March is here! This is the time of year where a person needs to travel with a jacket, blanket, boots, flip flops, shorts, rain slicker, umbrella and a hat in the back of the car because when you leave home, most days, the weather will have changed before you get back home. But that’s okay – it just keeps everyone on their toes!
March is also National Flour Month. It makes me think I need to whip up some kolaches or homemade bread. Homemade cheese kolaches, fresh from the oven, sounds appealing doesn’t it?
The El Campo Branch Library is excited to announce that Lisa Bubela with Flowers, Etc. is once again doing one of her fun and informative presentations in the Library. The program, called Decorating with Lisa, is scheduled for Thursday, March 10, at 10 a.m. Because of the restrictions still in place, seating will be limited to 30. Reserve your seat by calling the library at 979-543-2362 beginning March 1. There will be four gift cards to Flowers, Etc. awarded, other door prizes and light refreshments served.
Alex Rischan, Benefits Counselor for the Area Agency on Aging, will be in El Campo once again on Thursday, March 17, to help seniors with their Medicare needs. Her last visit to El Campo was highly successful with many patrons having the opportunity to ask her advice and get answers to their questions.
Jessica Collard, Veterans Services Officer for Wharton County, is coming to the library on Wednesdays from 10 a.m. until noon. She offers veterans assistance with their needs and questions.
With the uncertainness of society around us, if you have a need for Family Legal Services, Texas Law Clinic offers a virtual office visit, free, at the El Campo Library. Every 3rd Tuesday of the month, there is a lawyer you can talk to online. You are encouraged to make appointments and then library staff will set up the conference call for patrons.
There is also a team of legal experts from the Texas Legal Services Center that comes to El Campo every 3rd Thursday to offer advice to citizens in danger of eviction, because of Covid related issues. They are in the Library from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.
There are no special activities scheduled for Spring Break this year. Babysitters and grandparents are always welcome to bring their little people to the library to enjoy computer games and pick out great books to enjoy.
We are moving into March and little league and spring sports are gearing up. Don’t let the year slip away without making good on your New Year’s resolutions to make time for yourself and enjoy some great new books. The sun is going to be warming up and life is such a gift. Be kind to yourself. You deserve time to travel to new places through the wonderful gift of books and words.
