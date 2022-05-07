Stephanie Marie Korenek and Cody Paul Brandl were united in matrimony on April 30, 2022, at St. Andrew Catholic Church in Hillje. The ceremony was officiated by Fr. Chase Goodman.
The bride, daughter of Bruce and Sharon Korenek of El Campo, is a graduate of El Campo High School and Sam Houston State University. Stephanie Marie graduated with a Bachelor’s degree from the College of Science and works in crop insurance sales.
The bridegroom is the son of Paul and Gloria Brandl of El Campo, and has graduated from El Campo High School and Texas A&M University. Cody Paul obtained a Masters degree from Iowa State University in Seed Technology and Business and now works with RiceTec, and is a self-employed farmer.
The Matron of Honor for the ceremony was Rebecca Strnadel, sister of the bride and resident of El Campo, with bridesmaids Kirby Wrobliski of Wharton, Brooke Marcaurele of El Campo, Kelsey Koenig of El Campo, Kaylan Koudela of El Campo and Sarah Fisher of Victoria.
The wedding included Carrie Wrobliski and Jordan Wrobliski as flower girls and Kason Koenig as ring bearer.
Music for the ceremony was provided by Janice Cox and Cantor Richard Raun.
Cody’s best man was Lane Brandl of El Campo, brother of the groom. Other groomsmen were Taylor Vacek, Blake Korenek, Cody Korenek of El Campo, brother of the bride Reid Strnadel of El Campo, and brother-in-law of the bride Christopher Raun. There were no ushers for the event.
A reception was held at Columbus Hall in El Campo with music and entertainment by Country Sounds DJ Blake George.
The newlyweds plan to reside in El Campo.
