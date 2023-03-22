Carlos Martinez and Amanda Denker of Missouri City proudly announce the birth of their first child, a daughter, Luna Lucia Martinez. She was born on Jan. 20, 2023 in Houston, weighing 7 pounds 12 ounces and measuring 21 inches long. She is welcomed home by big dog brother Tyson.
Maternal grandparents are Mario and Louise Denker of Missouri City. Paternal grandparents are Julian and Edith Martinez of Oak Hills, Calif. Maternal great-grandparents are Silverio Estrada of El Campo, the late Lucy Estrada of El Campo and the late Charles and Maria Denker of Houston. Paternal great-grandparents are Angela Patricia Martinez of Hesperia, Calif. and the late Miguel Oliva of Chalatenango.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.