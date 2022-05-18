El Campo Garden Club met for their last meeting of their program year on May 10, at the El Campo Country Club. From there they carpooled to the garden of retired doctors Nelda Wray and Carol Ashton in Blessing. The doctors purchased their property in 1986 and started clearing and planning their dream garden on weekends. The two devoted countless hours and sweat equally to create one area of the garden after the other, each more beautiful than the next.
“(We) planned it all... without the help of landscapers,” Ashton said, adding that they recruited other doctor friends who came to visit. They also designed their home in the middle of the gardens, but have had to protect it all from wild hogs, rattlesnakes and a skunk or two.
Wray and Ashton lead the club group through each garden area, explaining where they purchased their seeds and plants. In the vegetable garden they explained how the use of rice straw makes a great ground cover to protect from weeds and drought. Several club members were also fortunate to be given some of the gardens fresh produce.
After touring the garden in Blessing, the club members traveled to Pat Holub’s bay house for a short business meeting and lunch.
Faye Poskey called the meeting to order and introduced two new members Melanie Wiesner and Diane Barger. She also reminded members that dues for next year are due. The May yard of the month, selected by Faye Poskey and Dianne Appling, belongs to Glenell and Doug Wenglar. Scholarship Chair Linda Elliott reported that Jack Dorotik was selected to receive the club’s scholarship. Dorotik will be attending Texas A&M. Marie Rod, civic improvement chair, reported that Wharton County Cares received that club award. Trips to Brookewood and Cornelius Nursery are scheduled for next year. Chaplain Delores Janik said the blessing and the meeting was adjourned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.