Pen of Three heifer tag-in will be held Saturday, Oct. 22 from 8–10 a.m. at the Wharton Livestock Auction Barn. Please bring your completed entry form, along with the correct entry fee, $30 for first three heifers and an additional $30 for anything over three head. Remember, the entry form must be signed by the exhibitor, a parent and an FFA/4-H leader. Registration may be completed online at wharton.fairwire.com. If completed online, exhibitors must print off a copy, obtain necessary signatures and bring to tag in.
If you are a first-time exhibitor, you are also required to turn in a W-9. All exhibitors must turn in a new Release of Liability form each year. All paperwork can be found on the WCYF web site.
