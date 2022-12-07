Holiday Events
Saturday, December 10
Holiday Events
Saturday, December 10
Santa’s coming to Jackson Street
Santa is coming to Jackson Street Coffee & Market from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Visit with 15+ local vendors, coffee, brunch, Christmas activities and SANTA! Pictures with Santa are available 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. DIY photos with your personal camera or phone, professionally edited photos priced for one or more children.
At 711 W. Jackson. For more information call 979 275-2310.
Drive-In Christmas Movie Night!
First United Methodist Church of Wharton invites all aboard for a drive-in showing of The Polar Express. Activities for the kids, a hot chocolate bar, and pictures with Santa.
Parking lot opens at 4 p.m. for you to grab a spot. Activities and a photo area with Santa before the movie, which starts at 6 p.m. Bring your own food and enjoy a hot chocolate bar for everyone.
This a free event given as a gift to the community. For more information go to whartonfumc.org/christmas.
Saturday, December 17
Wreaths Across America Ceremony • East Bernard
A wreath laying ceremony will be held at the First United Methodist Cemetery on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 11 a.m. Wreaths will be placed on a veteran’s grave at the cemetery for those who ordered wreaths by Nov. 16. Wreaths to be placed outside the cemetary may be picked up at the ceremony.
For questions call 979-335-6298.
Sunday, December 18
Taiton Community Center Big Christmas Dance
Visit Taiton’s Big Christmas Dance from 1-6 p.m. An afternoon of music and dancing with Blue Denim and Texas Legacy Czech Band to get you ready for Santa who might just show up and dance a song or two.
Taiton Community Center 14221 FM 961, El Campo. For more information call 979-543-4110.
“A Holly Jolly Christmas” at Rescue Church
Experience “A Holly Jolly Christmas” from 10-11:15 a.m. at Rescue Church, 915 FM 1299, Wharton. There will be a Christmas message, Christmas carols, music and more. End the night following the candlelight service with hot chocolate, hay rides and pictures with Santa!
Family services at 10 a.m. and candlelight service at 6 p.m. Nursery not provided at Candlelight service. For more information call 979-488-3080.
