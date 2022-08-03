Members of Taiton SPJST Lodge 30 and El Campo-Hillje Lodge 40 youth club came home with awards from the state SPJST Youth Achievement Day held Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the Frank Mayborn Convention Center in Temple, Texas. The Masters of Ceremonies at the event were Melanie Zavodny, President of Communications; April Dvorak, 2017 State Queen; Kelly House, 2018 State Queen; Caleb See, 2021 State King and Megan Ohnheiser, 2021 State Queen. The event was under the direction of Frank Horak, State Youth Director.

State YAD is held annually and includes competition among the first place winners from seven districts across Texas. Taiton Lodge 30 and El Campo-Hillje Lodge 40 are members of District 6.

