Members of Taiton SPJST Lodge 30 and El Campo-Hillje Lodge 40 youth club came home with awards from the state SPJST Youth Achievement Day held Saturday, July 30, 2022, at the Frank Mayborn Convention Center in Temple, Texas. The Masters of Ceremonies at the event were Melanie Zavodny, President of Communications; April Dvorak, 2017 State Queen; Kelly House, 2018 State Queen; Caleb See, 2021 State King and Megan Ohnheiser, 2021 State Queen. The event was under the direction of Frank Horak, State Youth Director.
State YAD is held annually and includes competition among the first place winners from seven districts across Texas. Taiton Lodge 30 and El Campo-Hillje Lodge 40 are members of District 6.
The youth spent a majority of the summer perfecting their talent performances, preparing crafts, and designing and putting together the club scrapbook.
Saturday began with registration from 8:45 -9:45 a.m. in all categories including crafts, talent, Royalty, Beseda and scrapbook.
Opening ceremonies started with a welcome from Brian Vanicek, Supreme Lodge President, a presentation of flags by Grant Bubela and Bethany Baker of Lodge 30, Taiton. The national anthem was sung by Macy Narro. The invocation was given by Delisle Doherty, SPJST Vice President. Group and individual talent competition followed. The Awards Ceremony and Crowning the new State King and Queen concluded the day’s events.
Grant Bubela of Lodge 30 was awarded the District 6 Merit Grant Scholarship.
Grant Bubela and Bethany Baker were awarded Top Teen for Merit Points.
Several members from Lodge 30 Taiton and Lodge 40 El Campo-Hillje participated in the craft competition.
First Place winners Lodge 30, Taiton:
Abigail Garrett – Constructed Item, and Handicraft;
Vanessa Riha – Foods and Needlework;
Brett Bacak – Hobby Kits and Pictorial Arts.
Second place winners Lodge 30, Taiton:
Ella Garrett – Handicraft;
Brooke Bacak – Photography and Needlework;
Grant Bubela – Science and Education.
Third place winners Lodge 30, Taiton:
Bethany Baker – Pictorial Arts;
Case Janssen – Needle work;
Simone Riha – Needle work.
Individual Talents from Lodge 30, Taiton:
Second Place – Mille Garrett
Individual Talents from Lodge 40, El Campo-Hillje:
First Place – NayEli Garcia;
Lodge 30, Taiton brought home the Second Place Scrapbook;
Brooke Bacak and Vanessa Riha of Lodge 30, Tation, were crowned 2022-2023 SPJST State Queen and Duchess.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.