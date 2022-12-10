Challenge Accepted

On Sunday, Dec 4th, three El Campo residents and one Louise resident received a challenge coin from Capt Jackson Pierce, Commander of the 551st unit stationed at the Roy P Benavides armory. The group of four received the coin for their hard work and dedication towards the gifts for the service members and their kids at their annual Christmas party and family day. Those receiving the awards are (pic l-r) Luis Galicia, Katherine Drapela, Elisa Garcia, CDR CPT Pierce, and Lee Drapela.

An El Campo salute to service last weekend came with early Christmas gifts for National Guardsmen and their families.

Sunday’s mission for the 70 men and women of the 551st stationed at the Master Sgt. Roy P. Benavidez Armory just outside of El Campo was far simpler than others they have faced during statewide emergency responses or tours of duty overseas. Instead, family time was the order of the day.

