An El Campo salute to service last weekend came with early Christmas gifts for National Guardsmen and their families.
Sunday’s mission for the 70 men and women of the 551st stationed at the Master Sgt. Roy P. Benavidez Armory just outside of El Campo was far simpler than others they have faced during statewide emergency responses or tours of duty overseas. Instead, family time was the order of the day.
Ensuring the event came with presents was the duty of Family Readiness Group members Luis Galicia, Katherine Drapela, Elisa Garcia and Lee Drapela.
The four had spent two weeks soliciting donations from area businesses ultimately providing each Guardsman a stocking filled with coupons for free food item coupons, socks, candy and other small items. An additional 43 gifts and stockings were wrapped and stuffed for the children of those stationed at the armory.
Each toy was purchased via donated dollars. “We were provided a list of only a gender and an age. Katherine (Drapela) and I looked at our list and pondered over and over what the child might like. It was a great feeling to see the kids playing with their toys and the smile on their faces,” Garcia said.
Members of the FRG received a gift as well – a unit challenge coin – presented by Company Commander Capt. Jackson Pierce.
“Each unit has its own coin with a unique design. They are usually passed out to service members whom the commander wants to recognize for outstanding work ... It was told to me then by a veteran who was also helping that it is a big deal for a civilian to receive a challenge coin ... While they were passed out to us, the service members gave us standing ovation- it was very touching,” Garcia said.
Service members are typically limited in types of gifts they can receive and the monetary value of those items. Cash cannot be accepted. Gifts can’t be valued at more than $20 from one source, per occasion and not to exceed $50 in a calendar year.
However, Sunday’s activity at the armory was a recognized FRG event so concerns over the values were largely set aside. “FRG has different regulations because they are a program within the Department of Defense. I am a gratuitous volunteer under the FRG,” Garcia said.
