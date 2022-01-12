Wow – 2022! Where did 2021 go and why did it go so fast? But it’s okay – life continues on and we all march forward into the new year with high hopes and great goals. Be it to lose weight, eat healthier or maybe just to find happiness or joy in most situations – goals are a worthwhile thing. To be satisfied with life just as it is can be boring.
Challenge yourself every week to find a new hobby, read a different kind of book, cook something new or take note of something different at work or at home. Each day can and should be a mini adventure with discoveries along the way.
The El Campo Branch Library is getting geared up for a wonderful 2022. There are plans in the works for fun programs, great reading challenges and terrific summer fun. Miss Annette is already planning for an eventful summer with great prizes for the reading program and special events. The adults will have their annual summer reading program to earn great prizes and there will be a few additional fun giveaways along the way.
In January, decisions should be made for the immediate future of programs for children and adults. Staff is hopeful that we can have more events in our meeting room and start having programs given by local favorites. Information will be shared as soon as plans can be made.
The El Campo Lady Lions have placed a drop off box for unused eye glasses. With the help of Lady Lions, the eye glasses get processed and recycled for people that cannot afford to buy glasses. If you have any usable eye glasses, drop them off at the main counter of the library.
The Veterans Services Officer, Jessica Collard, is coming to the library every Wednesday morning from 9:30 – noon to offer her assistance to veterans with questions or problems. She also is at the office in Wharton during the rest of the work week to offer help as needed. Her phone number in Wharton is 979-532-1311. Her office is located at 1017 N. Alabama Road in Wharton.
The Medicare Benefits Counselor with the Area Agency on Aging, Alex Rischan, will not be coming to the library in January because of the recent outbreak of illnesses. She is still available via phone calls at 713-993-4593. Leave a message if she doesn’t answer and she will return your call and help in any way possible. She will be returning to the library in the future.
With Valentine’s Day around the corner, the Children’s Librarian will be giving away the two big Valentine Bears once again – with a sweet treat. Every time a person checks out five books, their name will be entered in the drawing. The contest will begin January 18. Check out 5 books, read and enjoy them and enter your name in the drawing! The winner will be drawn on Valentine’s Day – Monday, Feb. 14.
The Library staff is excited to begin the new year helping and serving our patrons. With all the great resources available, the staff hopes to enrich people’s lives as they come through the doors. Give the El Campo Branch Library an opportunity to help you enjoy 2022!
