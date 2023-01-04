Students of Jan Johnson’s piano studio performed in three mini recitals for the holidays. Fourteen musicians presented programs of Christmas music on Dec. 13 and 14, to friends and family in the waiting area of Cotton Bistro 71 in El Campo. Playing on a keyboard loaned by Randy Collins of Collins Music Center, they delighted one and all with their holiday sounds.
Julian Ochoa, a second grader, played in his first public performance. Ella Rod, a senior at El Campo High School, presented her last of 10 Christmas recitals.
