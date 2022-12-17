Wharton County native son Candelario Cervantez has been recognized for exemplifying leadership in the Hispanic community.
It’s a big award for a man with big ambition – working toward supporting and creating a world where all of the children and community members can thrive and reach their full educational, economic and social potential.
“I work toward removing barriers and changing systems that I struggled through to make it easier for the next generation – continuing the legacy of my abuelitos (grandparents) and my parents.,” Cervatnez said.
Through his drive and success in his position as head of the National Latinx Alliances on the National Public Partnership and Government Affairs Team at Teach For America, Prospanica honored him with the 2022 Brillante Member Excellence award.
Born and raised in Wharton, the son of Sylvia and Deacon Margarito Cervantez Jr., of El Campo, his ancestors settled in El Campo in the 1900s and impressed upon him and his whole family the importance of education. Cervantez’ father is currently the deacon for St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church.
“My grandparents always said, ‘education is your inheritance - no one can take that away’ and I’ve never forgotten that,” Cervantez said.
The Brillante award is in recognition of his leadership and advocacy for education and community collaborations. Cervantez’ work takes him across the country speaking to and working with Hispanic groups, non-goverment organizations and to Capitol Hill, where his advocacy helps to change the way Hispanics learn of the opportunities afforded them.
“Prospanica is the cornerstone of my success because there were so many opportunities and help available to the Hispanic community that I never would have known about, if it weren’t for them,” Cervantez said.
Cervantez encourages the Hispanic community to remember that education is power and a key to owning their full identity.
Living in Houston for 18 years now, Cervantez is an operations and strategic planning executive with more than 15 years of expertise in the areas of business development, procurement, project management, fundraising, sales and non-profit management.
“I love seeing and supporting others succeed and thrive. I learned so much growing up in Wharton and El Campo and I take those experiences everywhere I go,” Cervantes said.
He has served on a number of boards related to health care, K-12 initiatives, and higher education. Cervantez was one of the youngest members of the International Affairs Advisory Council of the Texas Medical Center. Cervantez also served on Rice University’s K-12 committee to help bring Rice University educational resources to the Hispanic community.
“I help Hispanic students find scholarships, grants and other resources to further their education,” Cervantez said.
Cervantez builds strong relationships with Hispanic students so that graduates can be recommended to leadership positions where they go on to help others on their path to success.
TFA’s Latinx Advisory Council that Cervantez heads analyzes data through the Hispanic perspective with the intention of understanding and communicating the current reality of the Hispanic community with TFA.
Married to wife Andrea for 10 years and raising a six-month-old daughter, Carolina Luz, Cervantez has an artistic side and runs an art business on the Internet.
Encouraged and mentored by his Wharton high school art teacher, Bruce Turner, Cervantez’ paintings are inspired by the pastoral scenery that surrounded him growing up in Wharton and El Campo.
“I know I would not be where I am in my work in the art world now, without his guidance,” Cervantez said.
St. Thomas University Biology Professor Dr. Joanne Romagni also encouraged him to follow his passion of studio art.
“Her advice led me to obtain a position at The Museum of Fine Arts Houston in development and continue to pursue my career as an artist,” Cervantez said.
“The power of an educator to reveal our talents and navigate the systems so we can all follow our dreams is so powerful,” he added.
His work at Teach For America prompted Cervantez to launch his art business.
“I am a big believer in practicing what you preach,” Cervantez said.
“Given all the demands for my time, I have had to strategically think through making time to continue to paint, so I do a lot of work on my painting around my winter break,” Cervantez said.
“We stand on the shoulders of giants that have removed barriers for us to thrive, let us continue to support one another because unidos (united) we are powerful,” Cervantez said.
“Education is one of your keys to do this and there are so many people in the community that want to support you. Ask for support when you need it and take advantage of the resources available to you,” he added.
For more information visit the Latinx Alliances website https://bit.ly/latinxalliances and follow him on social media to find resources to support community members.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.