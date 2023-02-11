Spring is just around the corner. We have had the cold, non-freezing weather we hoped for. The post-Christmas freeze sprouts have been slowed. Just a couple more weeks and we will be ‘out of the woods’ as far as freeze threats.
It is now much easier to detect the brown, crispy, dead stem tissue. All the dead stems on all your plants can be removed without endangering the rest of your treasure. By late February we can all prune away sprouting green wood without fear of damage.
Corrective Pruning is the term. This is that big opportunity to renovate that huge, ugly, overgrown shrub with the bare branches on the bottom. Early spring weather conditions are very favorable for old plant renewal.
That is especially true for those Wax Ligustrum Poodles and Pyramids that have taken over the front of your house. If you want the plant to recover to 18-24 inches diameter, you cut it to 10-12 inches wide. You are making allowance for the spread of the new growth. Have no fear, the plant will recover just fine.
A similar plan applies to old, over-grown hedges of Ligustrum or Holly. Prune much harder than you want the end-product to be. Do it now. Don’t wait for hotter weather.
The Ligustrum hedges all around town seem to have suffered greatly. This is a blessing in disguise. Most of them needed a severe pruning.
Blooming shrubs like azaleas, camellias, yesterday-today-tomorrow, roses, etc., can also be firmly pruned as you see fit. This is a situation where minor pruning errors have little consequence. I have seen varieties of azalea unharmed, some with dead stem tips, some that are dead to the ground. Be observant. Study the evidence. Take action now.
Plants like crepe myrtle and bridal wreath need no top pruning, unless you see dead twigs later this spring. Let their blooms shine in glory.
Lots of dead tree branches fell during recent windy, rainy storms. Look up and study all your trees for problems. Safety is most importance. Get weak or dead limbs removed. Don’t injure or kill yourself in the process. Hire someone with proper tools, experience, trained workers and insurance that protects the homeowner.
Leon Macha, The Practical Southern Gardener, is a certified consulting Horticulturist/Arborist with over 40 years experience in our area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.