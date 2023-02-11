Spring is just around the corner. We have had the cold, non-freezing weather we hoped for. The post-Christmas freeze sprouts have been slowed. Just a couple more weeks and we will be ‘out of the woods’ as far as freeze threats.

It is now much easier to detect the brown, crispy, dead stem tissue. All the dead stems on all your plants can be removed without endangering the rest of your treasure. By late February we can all prune away sprouting green wood without fear of damage.

