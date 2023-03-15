The Taiton Extension Education Club met on March 8 at the Taiton Parish Hall. Brunch was served before the meeting.
Community service projects of the month were donations to the 4-H Style Show and the Wharton County Fair High Point Winner.
Members will be selling drawing tickets for a quilt and gift certificates for the Wharton County Extension Education Association. Tickets can be obtained from club members.
“We Can Change the World One Kindness at a Time” was presented by Jeannette Macha. Some acts she suggested were return your shopping cart, tip your server, pick up trash, let someone in your lane when driving and give someone your smile. Macha said that, small acts of kindness can have a ripple effect. That’s how we can change the world.
The next Wharton County Extension Education Association meeting will be held March 28. The District 11 Spring Conference is scheduled for April 11 in Hallettsville. TEEC will meet April 12.
