Sorting Boxes For Students

Jill Hearne, El Campo Boys & Girls Club CEO (left) and Kayla Sablatura, Unit Director, sort through donated school supplies.

School starting, coinciding with flu season, demands tissues and hand sanitizer, items charity drives are still trying to get into student hands.

The El Campo Boys & Girls club distributed supplies to around 75 students at their Give-Back day this summer, and have the supplies for 30-40 more bags.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.