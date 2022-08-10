School starting, coinciding with flu season, demands tissues and hand sanitizer, items charity drives are still trying to get into student hands.
The El Campo Boys & Girls club distributed supplies to around 75 students at their Give-Back day this summer, and have the supplies for 30-40 more bags.
“When (children) need it after school, we give it to them. If they need it, they need it,” Boys & Girls Club CEO Jill Hearne said.
Club staff stuffs needed supplies into backpacks.
“We give out supplies year-round and could really use notebook paper, pencils, erasers, tissues and sanitizer,” Hearne said, adding “We accept donations all year.”
Donations can be made to the Boys & Girls Club, 713 Fahrenthold.
Cold and flu supplies are a trend among school lists, with flu season kicking off in October.
“With what we have, (we can supply) maybe a dozen kids ... We’re missing crayons, high-lighters and colored pencils, erasers and tissues and sanitizers,” Jessica Cockrell said, adding “I don’t want any child to go to school and have it not being an even playing field because they don’t have stuff.”
Cockrell runs the Annual Back to School Drive and donations can be dropped off at TWFG Insurance, 609 N. Mechanic until Aug. 13.
Pilgrim Rest’s Back2School bash gave out 329 school supply loaded backpacks Saturday, running out of items well before the announced 1 p.m. end time.
“It went great but we had way more (people) than we expected. The only shortfall I’ll claim is not having enough clear backpacks. We ran out of the two cases that we were able to get.” Back2School Bash coordinator Niesha Brown said.
The Back2School bash has run since 2007 and collects supplies for local students.
“Superintendent (Bob) Callaghan sent over Mrs. Hannah Ryan from the district with the master list (of students) Saturday morning to assist us with the giveaway ... it made it a breeze to help those that needed it,” Brown said.
Donations can be made to Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 810 Palacios, or scheduled with Niesha Brown at 713-480-5245.
Between these three events, almost 450 backpack’s worth of school supplies are making their way into student’s hands for the upcoming school year.
School supplies can also be dropped off at the El Campo Leader-News office, 203 E. Jackson, during regular business hours. These supplies will be transferred to a local charity for distribution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.