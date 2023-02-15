After a January kickoff with record attendance at First Day Hikes across the state, Texas State Parks’ Centennial Celebration continues with a new round of special community events this month.

At Ray Roberts Lake State Park in North Texas, find out how to be part of the next 100 years of Texas State Parks at a career fair on Feb. 18. Visit with Texas Parks and Wildlife Department staff from all divisions to learn about current job postings and career opportunities.

