After a January kickoff with record attendance at First Day Hikes across the state, Texas State Parks’ Centennial Celebration continues with a new round of special community events this month.
At Ray Roberts Lake State Park in North Texas, find out how to be part of the next 100 years of Texas State Parks at a career fair on Feb. 18. Visit with Texas Parks and Wildlife Department staff from all divisions to learn about current job postings and career opportunities.
Visitors to Huntsville State Park can walk in the footsteps of the young men in the Civilian Conservation Corps who built the park in the late 1930s. The Feb. 18 event lets visitors experience a day in the life of a CCC enrollee through an interactive tour.
In San Antonio, Government Canyon State Natural Area park staff are going all out on Feb. 18 with a day of events to suit any interest. Try a special geocache challenge, learn about the wonders of Texas’ native plants and Government Canyon’s history, take a guided hike to see dinosaur tracks and visit the savannah restoration area.
Celebrate Black History Month at a variety of events across the state, including Brazos Bend State Park and Atlanta State Park, Caddo Lake State Park and Ray Roberts Lake State Park on Feb. 18 and Lake Livingston State Park on Feb. 25.
For more information on the Centennial Celebration, including community events, the history of Texas State Parks and how to make a day visit or overnight reservation, visit the Texas State Parks 100 Years website at TexasStateParks.org/100years.
