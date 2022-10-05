The Presbyterian Preschool is celebrating 50 years of service to the community of El Campo with a reception following 11 a.m. mass on Sunday, Oct. 9.
“We’re looking for people who attended our classes over the years and hoping they come out to share their memories with us after mass,” former teacher Mary Ann Kainer said.
The school opened its doors in 1972 and their first teachers included Mary Ann Kainer, Bobby Jean Orsak and Sue Ritz. Pearlene Valenta began teaching at the school the following year.
“At first we were Montessori based, meaning we let children initiate learning and develop a lifelong love of learning,” Valenta said. Children at the school were encouraged to make their own learning decisions and choose their own interests on what they wanted to learn, as well as learn to finish projects they start.
“Early on we had 3, 4 and 5-year olds gathering in the morning to start the classes, then we would break them up into their age groups to begin lessons,” Valenta said. When they separated into age groups some of the younger students who had achieved their next birthday during the year thought that they should automatically go with the group of their peers of a certain age, not realizing they might still be in the “4-year old group” even though they had just turned 5. “That’s when we began calling the groups by Apples, Oranges and Bananas. Apples for the 5-year olds, Oranges for the 4-year olds, and Bananas for the 3-year old group,” Valenta said.
“Because we were Montessori-based, there wasn’t a lesson for the Apples, a different lesson for Oranges and Bananas. Students would choose which activity they wanted to do and they followed the instructions and guidelines to accomplish that activity,” Valenta said.
There were a lot of field trips to places like the Texas Zoo in Victoria. “The 5-year olds went to NASA every year,” Valenta said, “The older kids all looked forward to that trip.”
“A lot of people remember the Halloween party we threw every year,” Kainer added.
Early in October the students would gather in the classroom along a rope with loops for handles. The students would hold the handles while the staff marched them to HEB to pick out pumpkins for decorating. The pumkins would be decorated with toothpicks, fruits and vegetables. They used cucumbers for eyes, carrots for noses and so on, so that the pumpkins wouldn’t turn bad by cutting into them too early.
“Early on, I started dressing up as a witch for Halloween. Not a scary witch, but a funny witch,” Valenta said. “People remember me for that, at football games. Someone will come up to me and say, ‘weren’t you the witch at Presbyterian?’” she added.
Mary Ann and Pearlene have a lot of memories of teaching back then, and they hope to share those memories and more when people attend the reception celebrating their 50 years of preschool.
“We are very proud that we graduated some very upstanding citizens of El Campo,” Valenta said, “Mayor Barbee’s children attended, Laura Lee Zahlman, Lauren Wadell, Brooke Radly, Ronnie and Bonnie Collins all graduated from Presbyterian Preschool.”
Besides educating the Apples, Oranges and Bananas, now Kiwis have been added to the proverbial ‘fruit salad.’ The Kiwis being the youngest students at the school.
Friends, former students, teachers and staff are all invited to celebrate with us, following 11 a.m. mass on Sunday, Oct. 9. There will be a preschool tour and refreshments.
