The Infamous Cauldron

Dressed as a witch in this archival photo, Pearlene Valenta

lets children discover for themselves what brews in that cauldron.

The Presbyterian Preschool is celebrating 50 years of service to the community of El Campo with a reception following 11 a.m. mass on Sunday, Oct. 9.

“We’re looking for people who attended our classes over the years and hoping they come out to share their memories with us after mass,” former teacher Mary Ann Kainer said.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.