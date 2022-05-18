St. Philip Catholic School students advancing to state-level contest competed at TCU in Tyler, Texas on May 7.
Students placed as follows, front row, from left: Ethan Janak, 2nd place, 3rd grade Mathematics; Luke Allen, 8th place, 5th grade Number Sense; Thanh Nguyen, 4th place, 5th/6th grades Music Memory.
Middle row, from left: Itzel Gonzalez, 6th place, 7th grade On-Site Drawing; Madi Kelly, 10th place, 6th grade Vocabulary; Cade Konarik, 10th place, 6th grade Number Sense; Trent Womack, 3rd place, 4th/5th grade Listening Skills.
Back row, from left: Jaeden Clark, 3rd place, 8th grade On-site Drawing and 9th place 7th/8th grades Vocabulary; Abby Wallis, 5th place, 6th/7th/8th grades Dictionary Skills and 8th place, 6th/7th/8th grades Listening Skills; Brady Pfeil, 10th place, 8th grade Science; Addisyn Merta, 9th place, 7th grade Mathematics; Tara Sladek, 7th/8th grade Impromptu Speaking participant.
