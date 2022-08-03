In an effort to promote community relations with the first responders in El Campo, MidCoast Health System sponsors Coffee with a Cop on Tuesday, Aug. 9, from 7:30-9 a.m. at the Cotton Bistro @ 71, 1201 N. Mechanic St.
Stop by and meet the El Campo Police Officers, EMS, Wharton County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety (Highway Patrol); Wharton County Constables, Texas Game Wardens, TABC, First Responders and Staff
