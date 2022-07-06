Seems that ‘Paying the Preacher’ is just not enough to generate the rainstorms we’ve been praying for. The recent ‘promised’ rain event had a clear focus ... aim for the heart of the El Campo community, then split up and dance around the edges.
We must make the most of the little we have been given. Agricultural production of both crops and livestock has suffered partial to complete losses. Irrigated crops suffered high energy costs. Smart management is the key to survival or failure.
Your home landscape requires smart management, too. Those landscape plants and trees may only generate income if you are selling, but healthy plants help the bottom line when replacements are not needed.
Concentrate on the low input / high return practices you should follow:
Raise your mower blade setting to leave more leaf length which protects turf stems from the heat.
Avoid daily, 10 to 15 minute watering if you have an irrigation system. Most turf needs 40-50 minutes twice a week under weather conditions like we have now. The water needs to penetrate the soil deeply, encouraging deeper root growth of your turf grass.
Look up at your tree canopy. Recognize the challenge of helping trees avoid drought stress. Most trees demand huge amounts of water every day, especially on a windy hot afternoon.
Are your trees beginning to shed leaves? Are landscape plants within 10 to 20 feet of the tree’s canopy edge beginning to wilt? Slow, deep watering is needed when it is this dry. Be patient when watering trees. A slow running hose or sprinkler left to operate for 12 to 24 hours near the canopy edge is the best approach. The water needs to soak in, not run off.
The best water up-take area is near that canopy edge. New white root tips are where water enters the plant. A hose running at the base of the tree trunk does little good.
Imagine our soils as one huge dry sponge. The water you apply today begins to immediately move from the wet area toward all the dry soil that surrounds your home and plants. Until we get a soaking rain the drought battle is hard to win, but if we lose the battle the end result can be costly.
Plan a watering inspection schedule for yourself. Spend a few minutes walking your grounds daily late in the afternoon. You will soon recognize where important water attention is needed.
– Leon Macha is a consulting, certified horticulturist/arborist with over 40 years of experience in our region.
