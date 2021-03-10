The Derby Dolls performed in the Crowd Pleasers West Houston Sr. Showcase on Saturday, Feb. 13 at Bridgeland High School and the American Dance/Drill Team Houston Regional Championship at Moody Gardens on Saturday, Feb. 27.
“It felt amazing to see the girls back on the dance floor and in their element,” ECHS dance instructor Jenna Zabodyn said. “We were so blessed to be able to have a competition season in which we all stayed healthy. It wasn’t compromised by the pandemic and we are fortunate for that.”
The Dolls list of awards are as follows:
Feb. 13 Performances
First Runner-Up Trio: Ava Hulsey, Kendal Klatt, Kennedy Klatt
First Runner-Up: Social Officers
Super Sweepstakes: Military Officers and Team
Best in Class, Officer Contemporary, Officer Pom, Team Military, Team Lyrical
Best in Class, Second Runner-Up: Officer Lyrical
Officer Grand Champions, Second Runner-Up
Showcase Elite Team Winners Circle, Fourth Runner-Up Classic Division Best Overall
Feb. 27 Performances
Third Runner-Up Soloist: Aiyana Gonzalez
Winner Soloist/Winner’s Circle: Jasmine Canales
Second Runner-Up Duet: Kendal and Kennedy Klatt
Winner Duet: Jasmine Canales and Aiyana Gonzalez
Winner Trio: Ava Hulsey, Kendal Klatt, Kennedy Klatt
Sweepstakes Award: Military Officers and Team
Single Division 1 Social Officer Award
Gussie Nell Davis Award: Military Officers and Team - scored an average of 93 or higher on all dances
Judges Awards: Officer Pom, Officer Contemporary, Team Pom, Team Lyrical, Team Military
Best Overall Bronze Award: Military Officers
Best Overall Gold Award: Team
Outstanding Team Award
Best in Class First Runner-Up: Military Officers
Best in Class First Runner Up: Team
Best of the Best, Fifth Highest Scoring Team of the Day out of all high schools in attendance
“It’s been years since we’ve competed more than once in one season and we felt it was time,” Zabodyn said. “After they put so much time and effort into these routines, they deserve to show them off more than once. It paid off for us for sure. They did awesome and they have the awards to prove it. They also were able to end that evening with an in-person awards ceremony which was a special time for us as a team. It was a great way to cap off a great season.”
The Dolls have started preparations for the Spring Show for next month. The show will be held at 6:30 p.m. April 8 at Ricebird Gym.
