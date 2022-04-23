El Campo runner Amy Lewing trained for marathons, but one thing she could not train for at home – hills. And the Boston Marathon has plenty of hills.
“This is my 28th marathon, and my first Boston Marathon,” Lewing said, adding “It was a beautiful race, but very hilly.”
Despite the cold morning air and the hills, Lewing finished the race in under six hours. Five hours, 52 minutes and 38 seconds to be exact. Lewing said the crowd was fantastic and made for a great experience, “they cheered everyone on right up to the end,” she said.
Although temperatures reached 83 degrees in El Campo on April 18, 2022, this year’s running of the Boston Marathon began at 50 degrees, and Lewing felt the chill.
“In the morning it was very cold, but it warmed up a bit in the afternoon,” Lewing said, noting that it got colder as the day wore on.
Lewing has been running for more than 36 years, starting for the health benefits, and because, “I saw a cute pair of running shoes that gave me the idea to run,” she said.
Lewing began participating in races nine years ago joining the Run for God program, a faith-based non-profit organization that helps runners with training plans, coaching, podcasts and more. All of the support from Run for God helps runners draw parallels between faith and endurance, not only in races, but in their everyday lives.
In this marathon, Lewing ran as a support runner for Christopher Lion of Austin, an athlete with Parkinson’s disease. Support runners, like guide runners, are athletes who provide on-course support to athletes with visual, physical or intellectual impairments in the Boston Marathon.
“I ran the New York marathon in 2016 with Michael J. Fox’s ‘Team Fox,’ Lewing said. Team Fox is the celebrity’s organization to support Parkinson’s research. Lewing’s mom struggled with Parkinson’s.
This was the 126th running of the Boston Marathon, which began in 1897, after the successful first modern competition held at the 1896 Summer Olympics.
