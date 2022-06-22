Elvis Presley (1935-1977) is famously known as the King of Rock-and-Roll as he won the hearts of millions of fans around the world. To this day, many people still listen to and thoroughly enjoy his music. Even after his unexpected death in 1977, many fans still adore him and admire the legacy he left behind.
With the upcoming release of Elvis on June 24th, the biopic about the King of Rock-and-Roll and his life, Scholarship Institute was curious about which songs have become the most popular over the years.
SI analysts conducted research on the most popular Elvis Presley songs of all time, then crunched the numbers to find out which of his songs is the favorite in each state. Find out which Elvis Presley song is your state’s favorite below!
It's Now or Never is Texas’s favorite Elvis Presley song!
A few findings and facts from the report:
Interesting Facts & Findings
Elvis didn’t write any of the songs he recorded and performed
“In the Ghetto” was the most popular song in the nation—it was the favorite in 11 states
Elvis was 22 when he purchased Graceland, for which he paid $100,000
There were five songs that came up as the least favorite in the U.S., all of which were the favorite in only one state each:
• “Always On My Mind”
• “If I Can Dream”
• “Blue Suede Shoes”
• “All Shook Up”
• “Don’t Be Cruel”
14 of Elvis’s songs reached #1 on the Billboard singles chart
See which songs other states love in the full report scholarshipinstitute.org/your-states-favorite-elvis-presley-song/
