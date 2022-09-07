Skies were dark and overcast in Wharton County on Sunday but weather patterns that brought a good rain recently didn’t darken St. Mary’s Catholic Church’s Festival and Homecoming in Nada.

St. Mary’s is home to the Nada Community Center, a large, air conditioned hall on grounds adjacent to the church. The center was completed four years ago after the old center was deemed no longer safe to host events for the public.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.