Skies were dark and overcast in Wharton County on Sunday but weather patterns that brought a good rain recently didn’t darken St. Mary’s Catholic Church’s Festival and Homecoming in Nada.
St. Mary’s is home to the Nada Community Center, a large, air conditioned hall on grounds adjacent to the church. The center was completed four years ago after the old center was deemed no longer safe to host events for the public.
Barbecue plates were served at 11 a.m. but many had arrived earlier to participate in drawings, games, auctions, bingo and more. Plant and cakewalks, a country store and music kept the crowd entertained as plates were served to a line stretching out the door at 12:15 p.m. Visitors were still coming it at 12:30 p.m.
“We usually have good crowds but this is one for the books,” said Tom Gold, kitchen manager for this year’s event.
Carole Oncken of Garwood and Monica Stock of Weimar were raised in Nada and brought their family back for the festival. “We come back every year, it’s a family tradition,” said Oncken.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.