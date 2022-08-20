Baylor University students named to the Dean’s Academic Honor List for the Spring 2022 semester include El Campo High School graduate Olivia Ermis and Boling High School graduate Shannon Dube. Ermis, the daughter of Karl and Jonna Ermis, Olivia made the list while attending Baylor’s Hankamer School of Business. Dube attends Baylor College of Arts & Sciences.
The students are just two of the 4,800 students named to the list for the spring semester. The academic honor list recognizes Baylor undergraduates for their outstanding academic work during each semester. Students honored on the Dean’s List earned a minimum semester grade-point average of 3.70 with no grade lower than a “C” while enrolled in at least 12 graded semester hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.