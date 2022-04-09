Texas Retired Teachers Association-Wharton County met Wednesday morning, April 6, in the First United Methodist Fellowship Hall in East Bernard.
President Stan Labay of El Campo presided at the meeting. He led pledges to the U.S. and Texas flags.
Mike Henderson and his crew, The Henderson Praise Band, provided live music and toe-tapping songs.
In the President’s report, Labay made these statements: 1) Donald and Janie Lorfing will be delegates at the TRTA State convention April 11-13 in Dallas; 2) AMBA will still be covering members’ other supplemental needs; 3) Most of those who have TRS-Care have received a $448 payment using COVID-19 funds; 4) President Labay attended the District 3 meeting via Zoom. Labay participated in the informational session for officers.
Cynthia Mullino of Wharton gave the Secretary’s report and Donald Lorfing of East Bernard gave the Treasurer’s report.
In her Healthy Living report, Jeannette Macha presented a variety of healthy snacks for seniors with a healthy dose of humor.
Volunteer Hours: Joy Ropollo presented a special Easter incentive for turning in hours; Bill Kincer received a gift bag with an Easter notepad and homemade peanut brittle.
Membership chairman, Carol Labay, noted these four new members: Leon Macha, Veronica Richards, Susan Koenig and Michelle Sliva.
Protective Services chairman, JoAnn Cowan, presented this information about Financial Fraud: use creative passwords and do not use the same one for all accounts, and be aware of attempts to “phish” for ones personal information and elder financial abuse by family members and caregivers.
The next meeting of TRTA-Wharton County will be Wednesday, June 1, 2022, in the Heritage Center in El Campo.
After door prizes were given, Tish McAlister led the group in a blessing before the catered lunch was served. Members paid for silent auction items. Allen Collins presented some Texas Trivia for the members’ enjoyment.
