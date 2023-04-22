Migrating Birds

Migrating Birds

The unusually crisp weather and occasional precipitation has produced wildflowers in abundance all over our county and that will be quite the boon to migratory birds this spring.

This is the peak time for bird migration through Texas, though the bright lights of cities and towns may confuse birds as they fly to their northern breeding grounds. From April 22 through May 12, Texans are encouraged to help birds on their journey by turning “Lights Out” at night across the state.

