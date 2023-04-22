The unusually crisp weather and occasional precipitation has produced wildflowers in abundance all over our county and that will be quite the boon to migratory birds this spring.
This is the peak time for bird migration through Texas, though the bright lights of cities and towns may confuse birds as they fly to their northern breeding grounds. From April 22 through May 12, Texans are encouraged to help birds on their journey by turning “Lights Out” at night across the state.
The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) states that, in 2017, after discovering the bodies of more than 400 birds that had slammed into a skyscraper, the American National Insurance Company and Houston Audubon launched the original Lights Out initiative. A nationwide program, sponsored by BirdCast, began around the same time. Both groups sought to reduce bird mortalities associated with light pollution, which attracts and disorients birds, causing collisions and deaths.
More than 20 years of research from Chicago, the country’s deadliest city for migrating birds (followed closely by Houston and Dallas), shows that darkening windows produced 11 times fewer bird collisions during the spring migration and six times fewer collisions during the fall migration. These results are significant because one of every three birds migrating through the United States in the spring or fall — nearly two billion in total — pass through Texas.
Turn off all nonessential lights from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. each night during the program.
Don’t use landscape lighting to illuminate trees or gardens where birds may be resting.
For essential lights (security and safety lighting), use the following dark skies-friendly lighting practices:
Use lighting shields to direct light downward and avoid light shining into the sky or trees.
Use motion detectors and sensors so lights only come on when you need them.
Close blinds at night to reduce the amount of light from windows.
You can find examples of dark skies-friendly lighting from the International Dark Sky Association and additional guidance and language from the McDonald Observatory’s dark skies resources and recommended lighting practices.
If you own or manage a building:
Consider adjusting custodial schedules to end by 11 p.m.
Ask custodial staff to ensure that lights are off after they finish their work.
