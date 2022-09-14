Wharton County Czech Society met at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 at the New Taiton Community Center. Charlie Merta led the blessing before a meal of chicken spaghetti and trimmings enjoyed by the members. After the meal, the meeting was called to order by president Danny Hughes with recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.
Roll call of officers was taken with treasurer Frank Milder and reporter Barbara Milder having an excused absence. Secretary Susan Harrison read the minutes of the June meeting and they were approved with corrections.
A thank you was received from Jessica Wunderlick of Union Nebraska for the club donation and support to the National Czech Queen Pageant that was held in Wilber, Neb. in August. It was announced that the club lost another member, Dorothy Kubala.
Chairman of the nominating committee, Chris Merta presented a slate of officers for the 2023 year. Unanimous approval was given to the following:
President – Danny Hughes, Vice president – Andy Waligura, Secretary – Susan Harrison, Treasurer – Frank Milder, directors – Fred Vacek, Edith Molberg and Albert Rucka.
Bills were approved for payment.
It was announced that the State Queens Contest has been changed from the spring meeting to the summer meeting. Wharton County will host the State spring meeting on April 22, 2023 at the community center and it will be a genealogy seminar. Plans for this meeting were discussed and will be finalized at the December meeting.
The Christmas party meeting will be held on Dec. 6. The society will provide turkey and dressing. Members are asked to bring a vegetable dish and a dessert.
Members were reminded to call Danny Hughes if they will attend the next state meeting to be held Nov. 12, 2022, hosted by Fort Bend Society.
Birthday honorees were: July – none, August – Janet Marek, Donna Merta and Chris Merta, September – Susan Harrison and Ella Mae Merta.
Door prize winners were: Richard Harrison, Rose Marie Bain, Stan Prochaska, Bonnie Johnson, Robert Havel, Charlie Merta, and Paul Joki.
The meeting adjourned at 8:12 p.m. with 29 members present.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.