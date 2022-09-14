Wharton County Czech Society met at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022 at the New Taiton Community Center. Charlie Merta led the blessing before a meal of chicken spaghetti and trimmings enjoyed by the members. After the meal, the meeting was called to order by president Danny Hughes with recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.

Roll call of officers was taken with treasurer Frank Milder and reporter Barbara Milder having an excused absence. Secretary Susan Harrison read the minutes of the June meeting and they were approved with corrections.

