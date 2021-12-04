El Campo Police Department and Croix Wealth Management have teamed up to bring Operation Blue Santa to El Campo.
Blue Santa began in Austin in 1972 with officers distributing toys and food from the back of patrol cars to families on their regular beat who they knew were in need during the holiday season. The Austin police department went from serving just 20 families each year to upwards of 5,000 families recently. In the years since, other Texas law enforcement agencies have taken on the mission of providing Christmas to those who may not otherwise have much to celebrate and Operation Blue Santa has spread across the state, making its way to El Campo to help bolster the 2021 Christmas season for families in our city.
“El Campo is such a giving community in so many ways,” J.J. Croix said.
Every year Croix tries to partner with and support a worthy community organization to make the holidays better for the children of the community. They are hopeful that the partnership with ECPD will continue and Blue Santa will bless families in El Campo for years to come, said Croix.
“I’m already counting this first year a success and I’m excited to see Blue Santa become a tradition for ECPD and the community,” Lieutenant Justin Soza said. “We can build this into something awesome.”
“It’s really about putting the police in a positive position to forge relationships in the community.” Croix said adding he believes it will pay off down the road for the children of El Campo to see the police in a positive light.
“We’re in this together. We (the police) raise our kids here too. It’s our way to give back to the community.” Soza said.
Donations can be made through this weekend in person at Croix Wealth Management, 601 E. Jackson, or ECPD in the form of Visa gift cards. Cash and check donations can be made to El Campo Police Department. All monetary donations will be matched by Croix Wealth Management, up to $5,000.
