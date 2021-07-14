Clay Crockett and his band, Nation of Believers, are returning to El Campo for a free Christian concert, including a time of worship, prayer and praise music on Thursday, July 22 in Alamo Park.
Sponsored by 204 Ministries founded by Crockett, this time of worship is open to those of all faiths. It is non-denominational.
The theme of the concert is “Where there is Jesus, there is freedom,” which is an adaptation of Biblical scripture found in 2 Corinthians 3:17.
July 2017 was the first time Nation of Believers hosted the event.
They returned in 2018 and 2019, but in 2020 the concert was canceled because of COVID-19.
Crockett says the event will be similar to past concerts, but a little simpler because there will be no sponsors to help pay for costs. There will be no stage, but the “LED wall, or screen, with words (to the songs) will be up,” he said.
“It is a body of Christ building event,” he said. “It’s a time to spend with fellow believers.”
After a year of dealing with the virus, Crockett said church-goers weren’t able to attend church because they were closed due to the virus. People became accustomed to not going. “Once churches reopened, many never returned,” he said.
“There are a lot of people carrying baggage after this virus ... they became distant to God and got used to not going (to church),” he said.
While the concert is free, there will be concessions on site to purchase food and drinks. Water will be dispensed free of charge, however donations are certainly welcome. Also, there will be concert t-shirts available for a donation to cover their costs.
“We want people to come out of their comfort zone, come out with the Holy Spirit and connect with God,” Crockett said.
Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets and can arrive as early as 5:30 p.m. Worship will start at 6:30 p.m.
“The closer to Jesus, the freer we are,” Crockett said.
