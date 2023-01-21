Louise ag kids take champion, reserve

Louise FFA Ag Mechanics exhibitors with Maizee Strelec, her parents Scott and Lori Strelec, and Ag teachers Megan O’Brien and Ronny Wilson.

Louise FFA Ag Mechanics group traveled to Fort Worth for the annual Fort Worth Stockshow and Rodeo Ag Mechanics Show and picked up awards this past weekend.

Angelica Alba, Hayden Jones and Megan Trochta showed a pecan slab coffee table and earned a red ribbon.

