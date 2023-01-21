Louise ag kids take champion, reserve

Louise FFA Ag Mechanics group traveled to Fort Worth for the annual Fort Worth Stockshow and Rodeo Ag Mechanics Show and picked up awards this past weekend.
Angelica Alba, Hayden Jones and Megan Trochta showed a pecan slab coffee table and earned a red ribbon.
Hunter Swint, Rex Rodriguez, Lake Wadsworth and Joseph Jones showed a welding skid and earned a blue ribbon as well as high remarks from their judges on the squareness and presentation of their project.
Jake Miller, Artemio Alvarez, & Kayleigh Kocurek showed an expedition trailer and earned a blue ribbon.
Maizee Strelec showed a bay boat and boat trailer that she built. The bay boat earned a blue ribbon and placed first in class. Additionally, the boat won Grand Champion in division and overall Reserve Grand Champion out of 438 projects shown. Her boat trailer placed third in class.
The majority of projects were started this school year and were completed during December. Maizee has worked on her boat projects since June of 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.