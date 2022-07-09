Many people have been affected by the recent and ongoing pandemic and some of those people have lived through devastating loss. Unwavering faith has helped many people through these difficult times, and Patricia Zbranek of Blessing shares the story of her loss, and the faith that helps her through each day, in a book she has written: Broken to Blessed.
Tricia, as she prefers to be called, contracted COVID-19 in August of 2021 and her husband, Jeffrey Lyndon contracted it from her shortly thereafter.
“When we went to the hospital every room was filled, every ICU room and every bed was filled, so they were trying to eliminate those that didn’t need to stay” Zbranek said. “I looked bad, but my oxygen levels were good but my husband’s were not. They sent me home but they kept him.”
“We checked [Jeffrey] in on Aug. 5, and 15 days later he was gone. They couldn’t get his oxygen level up.” Zbranek was devastated.
She never considered herself a writer, but she began keeping a journal from the day her husband became sick. She said she always liked to write letters - back in the days before email, texts and virtually instant communication was available, so journaling seemed to suit her.
“I just kept putting my thoughts together, writing them down and it’s not even a year and I already have a book coming out,” she said.
Zbranek’s journal writing, a grief-share class she attended and a lot of love and support from family and friends helped her put together a book about how Christ, and her faith in God got her through five stages of grief.
“This book is God-written. I could never have done it myself,” Zbranek said.
The first chapter is titled “Broken” and in the state she was in after her loss, she felt truly broken. She read obituaries and tried to understand her own loss through other people’s loss, eventually joining a grief-share class.
“I talked to people who were handling their grief and even some who couldn’t handle the grief,” she said. Someone she encountered had lost seven people to COVID-19 and she just couldn’t imagine that amount of grief.
To get through her own grief, she began feeding her spiritual needs by reading the Bible and watching religious programming on television. She and her husband had always shared a love of the Bible and she found connections with God’s word and what she was going through.
While watching some of the programming and continuing her journal writing, she saw an advertisement for a group that published people’s spiritual journeys. She knew it wasn’t a coincidence that she saw these ads in her time of grief and, together with her journaling decided, “my words are something God wants his people to hear.”
The book contains some family history, memories and photos of her and Jeffrey’s families. In it she shares her experiences, tied to the scriptures, that helped her through the stages of grief. She hopes that her story can inspire and uplift others who are struggling through the grieving process.
The book will be officially released on July 11, and it will be carried in The Mustard Seed, in Bay City, and will also be available online at Barnes & Noble and online.
