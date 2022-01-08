The overwhelming number one question that I hear is what your plant is NOT doing. My rose is not growing and blooming. My crape myrtle is not blooming. My fruit tree has no fruit. On and on……..
The second question is: What fertilizer can I buy to make it better? I bought some root stimulator, but nothing happened! I tried Brand X magic plant potion, but no results.
In virtually every case when I have the opportunity to visit the site of the problem, the answer is a lack of direct sunlight for plants intended for full sun. There is no substitute for the direct rays of the sun.
Direct sun enables the chlorophyll in leaves to create energy for plant growth and production of flowers and fruit. Fertilizer products do nothing for the plant without sun, chlorophyll and good moisture working together.
Save your money! Buying magic plant potion is a total waste if your plant is not in the right, sunny place. Read the list of ingredients before you buy. Be sure you are getting what you are paying for. Fertilizer will not save a plant that is already starved of the sun’s energy.
A similar but different problem exists when you plant a shade loving plant in too much direct sun. You have to plan. Put the right plant in the right place.
Before you purchase the plant, you have to study the environment where you plan to install it. This means going out to look at the location at least four times on a sunny day. This will help you map out the areas that receive sun and shade and how many hours of each. A full sun location may be only inches away from a perpetually shady spot.
Until you spend this time outside, you may not have an accurate idea of shade patterns created by the arc of the sun’s travel across the sky and its seasonal fluctuations.
A full sun plant needs a minimum of six to eight hours of direct sun each day. A full 10 to 12 hours of sun is even better.
If you have too much shade, look overhead for the source of that shade. Often just removing a couple of tree limbs will create the sunny space you need.
Landscapes change quickly as they mature. A bed that was sunny for five years becomes partially shaded for the next three years, and fully shaded after eight years.
You can minimize these future problems if you plan for long term sun exposure when you initially plan your landscape. It starts even earlier if you properly orient your house structure when your building plans are drawn.
And take that back to the point where you chose which lot to buy. Smart building placement and landscape planning can save you a truckload of money over the life of your house. If you are buying an existing home, a backyard shaded in the afternoon is a big plus.
The savings can be with utility bills and landscape maintenance. A south and west facing back yard that is baked by the afternoon sun creates lasting problems for the person who enjoys gardening and outdoor entertaining.
The amount of sunny exposure can be excessively reduced after 10 to 15 years if you plant too many trees for your lot. Plan your tree planting based on the full size of 25 year old trees. Don’t crowd them.
Nearly all of your popular, winter hardy, blooming bedding plants need a half day or more of direct sun. The sun is important and its energy is free for the smart, successful gardener
Leon Macha is a consulting certified Horticulturist /Arborist with 40 plus years of experience in our region.
